Massive fire engulfs Russian oil depot after Ukrainian drone strike, spreads over 10,000 square meters

The blaze, which has severely disrupted operations at the depot supplying Russia’s military, continues to send thick black smoke into the sky, prompting a state of emergency in the Proletarsk district.
Olena Mukhina
20/08/2024
russian-oil-refinery
Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery in Rostov Oblast. Illustrative photo Yandex Photo.


Russian Emergency Service has been extinguishing a blaze that erupted at the oil depot in Russia’s Rostov region for the third day in a row, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Overnight on 18 August, Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones targeted the “FDKU Kombinat Kavkaz” oil depot near the settlement of Proletarsk in Rostov Oblast. This depot supplied the Russian military-industrial complex and supported Russian occupation forces, UkrInform reports.

Local sources said that as of 20 August morning, open flames were no longer visible, but thick black smoke continued to rise from the depot. Consequently, the sky over Proletarsk appeared “terrifying,” added the sources.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city’s district. Over 500 people are involved in firefighting efforts, while aviation is being prepared to assist. In previous days, three fire trains and 80 special vehicles were deployed to combat the blaze.

As of 19 August, 41 firefighters had been injured during the extinguishing operation, five of whom were hospitalized in intensive care. Seven injured personnel had been evacuated to Saint Petersburg. The Telegram channel Baza reports that the area of the fire at the Rostov oil depot has increased several times. Currently, 22 fuel tankers are burning and are expected to burn for several more days. Continuous water application between the tankers is being carried out to prevent explosions.

