Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy: Our partners need to remove barriers preventing us from weakening Russian positions

The President of Ukraine urged Western partners to lift any barriers set upon Ukraine with regards to long-range capabilities, as it is the ”answer to all the most important (…) strategic issues of this war.”
byBenjamin Looijen
17/08/2024
2 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Zelenskyy: Our partners need to remove barriers preventing us from weakening Russian positions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the incursion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is going according to plan and the Ukrainian foothold there is “growing stronger.” However, the president said Ukraine could do more if Western partners would allow it.

As noted by the president in his evening address, published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine is doing all it can to provide its soldiers with the necessary weapons and reinforcements. However, in this regard, he urged Western partners to remove any barriers set upon the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

”It is undoubtedly important for us that our partners remove the barriers that prevent us from weakening Russian positions as required by the course of the war. The long-range capabilities of our forces are the answer to all the most important, to all the most strategic issues of this war,” he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that ”the courage of our warriors, the resilience of our combat brigades are currently compensating for the lack of necessary decisions by our partners. And we could effectively deprive the occupier of any opportunity to advance and wreak havoc if our long-range capabilities were sufficient.”

Ukraine’s foothold in Kursk is getting stronger

Furthermore, Zelenskyy spoke of Ukrainian combat operations currently ongoing within the Kursk Oblast. He said that ”the operation is unfolding exactly as we expected. The bravery of Ukrainians is achieving great things. Now we are reinforcing our positions. The foothold of our presence is getting stronger.’

He also thanked every unit that is working to add Russian prisoners of war to Ukraine’s prisoner-of-war exchange pool.

“This is important. This hastens the release of our military and civilians from Russian captivity. We remember all those we must bring home,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on 17 August, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces noted that Ukraine’s recent surprise attack in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has revealed significant weaknesses within the Russian Armed Forces, arguing that Russia has not yet recovered from Ukraine’s incursion, as evidenced by their inability to launch a serious counterattack in the region.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts