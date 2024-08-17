Zelenskyy: Our partners need to remove barriers preventing us from weakening Russian positions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the incursion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is going according to plan and the Ukrainian foothold there is “growing stronger.” However, the president said Ukraine could do more if Western partners would allow it.

As noted by the president in his evening address, published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine is doing all it can to provide its soldiers with the necessary weapons and reinforcements. However, in this regard, he urged Western partners to remove any barriers set upon the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

”It is undoubtedly important for us that our partners remove the barriers that prevent us from weakening Russian positions as required by the course of the war. The long-range capabilities of our forces are the answer to all the most important, to all the most strategic issues of this war,” he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that ”the courage of our warriors, the resilience of our combat brigades are currently compensating for the lack of necessary decisions by our partners. And we could effectively deprive the occupier of any opportunity to advance and wreak havoc if our long-range capabilities were sufficient.”

Furthermore, Zelenskyy spoke of Ukrainian combat operations currently ongoing within the Kursk Oblast. He said that ”the operation is unfolding exactly as we expected. The bravery of Ukrainians is achieving great things. Now we are reinforcing our positions. The foothold of our presence is getting stronger.’‘

He also thanked every unit that is working to add Russian prisoners of war to Ukraine’s prisoner-of-war exchange pool.

“This is important. This hastens the release of our military and civilians from Russian captivity. We remember all those we must bring home,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on 17 August, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces noted that Ukraine’s recent surprise attack in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has revealed significant weaknesses within the Russian Armed Forces, arguing that Russia has not yet recovered from Ukraine’s incursion, as evidenced by their inability to launch a serious counterattack in the region.

Related: