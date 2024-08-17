Eng
Russia struggles to mount serious counter-attacks in Kursk, says Estonian defense official

Estonian deputy chief of staff Lt-Col Puusepp says Russia is facing major command and control problems and cannot launch serious counter-attack in its Kursk Oblast, resorting to reactive defensive measures.
Yuri Zoria
17/08/2024
2 minute read
Estonian deputy chief of staff Lt Col. Mattias Puusepp. Photo: Siim Lõvi /ERR.
Ukraine’s recent surprise attack in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has revealed significant weaknesses within the Russian Armed Forces, according to Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) deputy chief of staff Lt Col. Mattias Puusepp. Speaking at the Estonian Ministry of Defense’s weekly press briefing on 16 August, Lt Col. Puusepp stated that Russia has not yet recovered from Ukraine’s incursion, as evidenced by their inability to launch a serious counterattack in the region, ERR reports.

Lt Col. Puusepp noted that the Russian military is facing major command and control issues, rendering them unable to effectively respond to Ukrainian actions:

“Everything they are doing at the moment is rather reactive in nature,” he said.

Russian forces are reportedly focusing on building deep defensive lines and concentrating units against the main Ukrainian lines of attack. Despite Russian media and social media frequently discussing imminent counterattacks, Lt Col. Puusepp observed that there is no indication of any large-scale counterattacks taking place so far.

The Estonian military official noted that Ukraine’s strategy in the region includes targeting Russian airfields and aircraft, as it is easier to destroy them on the ground than in the air. On 14 August, Ukrainian forces attacked four air bases – Borisoglebsk, Voronezh, Savasleyka, and Kursk – using long-range drones. While there is no information yet on whether any Russian aircraft were damaged, technical facilities at Borisoglebsk airfield were reportedly hit.

