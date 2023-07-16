Ukraine conducted offensive operations in front’s three sectors on 15 July, made limited gains – ISW

Editor’s Note The US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War The US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on 15 June and reportedly made limited gains.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces made limited gains south of Bakhmut near Andriivka (10km south of Bakhmut) and crossed the Siverskyi Donetsk Canal in the area.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces made limited advances in the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area southwest of Velyka Novosilka and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast northeast of Robotyne (12km south of Orikhiv).

A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces are ”constantly” moving reinforcements to the Bakhmut area and recently transferred an unspecified BARS (Russian Combat Reserve) unit from the Kreminna area to near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut), indicating that Ukrainian counteroffensive operations continue to trigger transfers of Russian forces to the Bakhmut area.

Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi stated in an interview with CNN published on 14 July that the counteroffensive is successful but acknowledged that the tempo of Ukrainian advances is slower than expected. Tarnavskyi stated that Ukrainian forces are effectively defeating Russian forces at longer distances, likely referencing Ukraine’s continued interdiction campaigns in eastern and southern Ukraine. Tarnavskyi also reported that Ukrainian forces received cluster munitions that can ”radically change [the battlefield]” and have yet to use them.

Tags: counteroffensive