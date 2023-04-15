“We are united with US, other partners in our counteroffensive and we will liberate our territories,” Ukraine PM says

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks at a press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, DC, on April 14. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declined to comment on whether he discussed the classified document leak in meetings with US officials in Washington, but emphasized that the two countries are united, CNN reports.

Shmyhal did not respond to a question about whether any US officials had apologized for the leak, which includes documents regarding the war in Ukraine. Shmyhal suggested the leak may be linked to Russia but acknowledged that an investigation is needed.

In his meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Shmyhal said that they discussed “many very important strategic issues.”

“We are crucially united and absolutely united with Americans and other international partners in preparation of our counteroffensive and we are sure that we will win this war. We will liberate our territories,” he said.

He elaborated that Ukraine and the US are united on issues such as training soldiers, ammunition and weapons supplies, including long-range missiles.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: counteroffensive, Information leaks, US Ukraine