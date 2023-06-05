Ukraine FM says Ukraine has enough weapons to launch counter-offensive, doesn’t say if it’s started

Ukraine has enough weapons to begin its counter-offensive against Russia, which will give the country the victory it needs to join NATO, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters in Kyiv on 5 June. Kuleba, however, did not say whether the counter-offensive had started when asked.

Kuleba said Ukraine’s NATO accession would “probably” only be possible after the end of active hostilities. According to him, NATO membership is Ukraine’s next big target after some of its allies agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.

“NATO membership cannot stop this war, but NATO membership will stop further wars,” he said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: counteroffensive