Ukraine FM says Ukraine has enough weapons to launch counter-offensive, doesn’t say if it’s started

Ukraine has enough weapons to begin its counter-offensive against Russia, which will give the country the victory it needs to join NATO, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters in Kyiv on 5 June. Kuleba, however, did not say whether the counter-offensive had started when asked.
Kuleba said Ukraine’s NATO accession would “probably” only be possible after the end of active hostilities. According to him, NATO membership is Ukraine’s next big target after some of its allies agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.
“NATO membership cannot stop this war, but NATO membership will stop further wars,” he said.
Tags: counteroffensive