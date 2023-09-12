General Staff: Ukrainian forces make gains near Donetsk’s Klishchiivka, Zaporizhzhia’s Robotyne

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have made “partial gains” outside Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to an evening bulletin by the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff published on 12 September.

“Ukraine’s defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating occupied territories. As a result of the assault actions, the defense forces made partial gains near Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, driving the enemy out of occupied positions and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines,” the General Staff’s Facebook post reads, according to Ukrinform.

During that day, Ukrainian aircraft launched eight strikes on concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment, according to the General Staff’s report. Units of the Ukrainian rocket artillery forces hit two Russian artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, a command post, and an anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders.

Read also: