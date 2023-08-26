Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ex top NATO officer Di Paola: “Ukraine has retaken the initiative from the enemy”

Ukraine’s counteroffensive gains momentum against Russian forces, but concerns arise over potential war fatigue in Western backers, according to former NATO official Giampaolo Di Paola.
byYuri Zoria
26/08/2023
1 minute read
Bradley
The Ukrainian Army continues to advance on the southern front. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



In an interview with RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, former NATO military committee chairman Giampaolo Di Paola says Ukraine has seized the initiative from Russian forces, but as its counteroffensive slowly grinds on, the risk of war fatigue in the West grows.

Di Paola says the Ukrainian counteroffensive, not moving as fast as some NATO allies expected, has now reached a critical phase before the terrain becomes muddy during the autumn rains.

“What has been achieved is that Ukraine has retaken the initiative from the enemy. We saw the long-awaited counteroffensive finally happening,” he said, “But what has not been achieved yet is a significant regaining of the territory from Russians, a significant breakthrough (the interview was recorded before the Robotyne breakthrough, – Ed.), a weak point in Russian defense lines that the Ukrainians could exploit.”

Di Paola believes that now is a very critical phase, “because the longer that combat drags on, the more possible it becomes that we will see war fatigue in some of the countries supporting Ukraine.”

As the biggest difficulty for the Ukrainian counteroffensive, he sees the fact that Ukrainians have to conduct offensive operations without air superiority.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts