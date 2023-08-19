Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ISW

byOlena Mukhina
19/08/2023
1 minute read
On 18 August, Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations on at least three sectors of the front and reportedly advanced further near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American nonprofit research group, in its latest report.

Geolocated footage published on August 18 also indicated that Ukrainian forces made marginal gains south of Urozhaine in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, said the ISW.

In addition, the footage published on August 17 and 18 indicated that Ukrainian soldiers maintain positions in northeastern Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv), from which Russian sources had previously claimed that Russian forces had expelled Ukrainian forces.

It confirmed that recent Ukrainian advances in the Robotyne area were likely tactically significant. According to the ISW’s previous assessments, such advances “are likely reflective of a significant degradation of the Russian forces defending the area.”

Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces controlled northern Robotyne and conducted assaults in unspecified areas south and southeast of the settlement after Russian forces “temporarily withdrew” from Robotyne itself, suggesting that Ukrainian forces made further advances in the area.

The relative speed of these alleged Ukrainian advances suggests that the areas north of the settlement may have been heavily more mined than areas into which Ukrainian soldiers are currently trying to advance, the ISW concluded.

