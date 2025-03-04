Ukrainian parliament addresses Trump before he cuts off Ukraine aid

The leadership of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (Parliament), along with heads of parliamentary factions and groups, addressed US President Donald Trump, the US Congress, and the American people late on 3 February, shortly before Trump announced the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine.

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, President Donald Trump has pushed for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. As Trump shifts Washington’s position, US policy appears increasingly aligned with Moscow amid the ongoing war.

In the statement, the Ukrainian lawmakers expressed “profound gratitude” to Trump, Congress, and the American people for their “firm and consistent support” of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for providing security assistance packages that helped stabilize the situation at the frontline.

The Ukrainian lawmakers noted that Ukraine “deeply respects the aspirations of the great American people toward the comprehensive restoration of the United States’ global leadership.” However, they emphasized that such leadership is “inseparably linked to the defense of the ideals of freedom and democracy, adherence to international agreements, and reliability in relations with allies and friends.”

“We are convinced that the security and stable development of our nation are ensured by the unwavering support of the United States and reflect the values that have been the foundation of America’s historic success, inspiring millions of Ukrainians,” the Parliament added.

The statement highlighted that such support is “more crucial than ever” for the Ukrainian people and security forces, as well as for ensuring security and stability across the entire European continent.

The Parliament also noted that the Ukrainian people desire peace “more than anyone else in the world” and believe that Trump’s personal role and peacemaking efforts will be crucial for quickly ending hostilities and achieving peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world.

The Verkhovna Rada welcomed the US president’s initiatives regarding the start of a negotiation process aimed at securing peace.

Additionally, the parliament emphasized the necessity of further developing strategic partnership with the United States, particularly in the exploration of critical minerals.

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reaffirms that Ukraine must remain an independent and sovereign state, and the Ukrainian people—free and unconquered. Together, we are stronger!” the statement concluded.

Hours later, Trump suspended all military aid for Ukraine.

Related: