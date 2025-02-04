Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump wants Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for continued aid

The US President said he’s seeking a deal where Ukraine secures US military and economic support with “their rare earth and other things.”
byYuri Zoria
04/02/2025
2 minute read
trump plans talks putin zelenskyy end russo-ukrainian war president-elect donald during press-conference mar-a-lago florida 16 2024 revoke ukraine’s authorization long-range strikes russia falsely blaming biden north korean involvement first press
US President-elect Donald Trump during his press-conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on 16 December 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/PBS NewsHour
Trump wants Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for continued aid

President Donald Trump announced on 3 February he wants to secure access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for continued US military support.

Ukraine has deposits of over 20 critical rare earth minerals, including lithium, uranium, and titanium, essential for manufacturing modern technologies like electric car motors and wind turbines. Most of these deposits are either near the frontline or in Russian-occupied territory in the east and south of Ukraine.
The US President stated:

We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earth and other things,” Trump said at the White House, according to Reuters.

Trump criticized European allies’ level of support, claiming, per AP, that the US had provided more military and economic aid to Ukraine than its European partners. However, according to the Kiel Institute, as of late October 2024, Europe had allocated €124.7 billion in aid and pledged an additional €115.9 billion, while the US had allocated €88.3 billion and pledged €30.7 billion.

“I want to have security of rare earth. We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it.”

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously to the New York Times, indicated Ukraine’s willingness to work with the US on rare earth mineral deals, provided adequate security guarantees against Russian control of these resources.

The proposal aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “Victory Plan” presented last year, which offered western allies access to what officials described as “trillions of dollars” of raw materials, Bloomberg reports.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!