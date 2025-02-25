EU offers Ukraine “win-win” minerals deal as alternative to Trump’s demands

The European Union proposed an agreement with Ukraine on “critical materials,” promising a “win-win” partnership, even as US President Donald Trump pursued his own deal for accessing Kyiv’s mineral wealth.

EU leaders visited Kyiv on 24 February, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Their visit comes as Trump pushes for Ukraine-Russia peace talks while demanding Kyiv sign a colonial-style deal, granting Washington access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources—allegedly as compensation for past US aid provided before Trump took office.

AFP reports that European Commissioner for industrial strategy, Stéphane Séjourné, pitched the proposal to Ukrainian officials during a visit to Kyiv with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and leaders of several EU nations.

“Twenty-one of the 30 critical materials Europe needs can be provided by Ukraine in a win-win partnership,” Séjourné said after the meeting, according to AFP.

The European commissioner emphasized a key difference in approach, stating:

“The added value Europe offers is that we will never demand a deal that’s not mutually beneficial.“

On the same day, Trump claimed the United States was “very close” to finalizing its own minerals deal with Ukraine.

“I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up,” Trump said two days earlier, AFP reports. “We’re asking for rare earth and oil – anything we can get.“

Competing approaches

Ukraine holds huge deposits of critical elements and minerals essential for manufacturing modern technologies, including manganese, titanium, graphite, and lithium. Ukraine also possesses vast coal reserves, as well as oil, gas, and uranium, though that much of this wealth lies in the Russian-occupied territories.

Politico notes that Trump has made increasingly aggressive demands on Ukraine, reportedly seeking up to $500 billion in compensation for Washington’s $100+ billion in aid against Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so far refused to sign two draft agreements proposed by Trump’s administration, citing harsh terms.

“I will not sign what 10 generations of Ukrainians will have to pay back,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on 23 February, Politico reports.

Despite resistance from Kyiv, Trump claimed on 24 February that a “final deal” was “very close” and would include “rare earths and various other things.”

Related: