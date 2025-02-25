EU offers Ukraine “win-win” minerals deal as alternative to Trump’s demands

The European Union proposed an agreement with Ukraine on “critical materials,” promising a “win-win” partnership, even as US President Donald Trump pursued his own deal for accessing Kyiv’s mineral wealth.
AFP reports that European Commissioner for industrial strategy, Stéphane Séjourné, pitched the proposal to Ukrainian officials during a visit to Kyiv with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and leaders of several EU nations.
“Twenty-one of the 30 critical materials Europe needs can be provided by Ukraine in a win-win partnership,” Séjourné said after the meeting, according to AFP.
The European commissioner emphasized a key difference in approach, stating:
“The added value Europe offers is that we will never demand a deal that’s not mutually beneficial.“
On the same day, Trump claimed the United States was “very close” to finalizing its own minerals deal with Ukraine.
“I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up,” Trump said two days earlier, AFP reports. “We’re asking for rare earth and oil – anything we can get.“
EU won’t demand access to mineral resources from Ukraine in exchange for aid
Competing approaches
Ukraine holds huge deposits of critical elements and minerals essential for manufacturing modern technologies, including manganese, titanium, graphite, and lithium. Ukraine also possesses vast coal reserves, as well as oil, gas, and uranium, though that much of this wealth lies in the Russian-occupied territories.
Politico notes that Trump has made increasingly aggressive demands on Ukraine, reportedly seeking up to $500 billion in compensation for Washington’s $100+ billion in aid against Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so far refused to sign two draft agreements proposed by Trump’s administration, citing harsh terms.
“I will not sign what 10 generations of Ukrainians will have to pay back,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on 23 February, Politico reports.
Despite resistance from Kyiv, Trump claimed on 24 February that a “final deal” was “very close” and would include “rare earths and various other things.”
Related:
- War in Ukraine could end “within weeks,” Trump claims
- Johnson: UK recouped Lend-Lease until 2006
- “Europe’s destiny at stake” leaders of EU and various countries gather in Kyiv on war anniversary
- Trump refused to call Putin a dictator: “I don’t use those words lightly”
- EU won’t demand access to mineral resources from Ukraine in exchange for aid
- Trump’s special envoy Witkoff on minerals deal: “I expect to see a deal signed this week”
- Pentagon disputes Trump’s $ 350 billion Ukraine aid claim
- US special envoy: We’re close to peace deal on Russo-Ukrainian War, concessions must be made
- ISW: Russia amplifies select US statements to create US-Ukraine friction