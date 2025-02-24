Support us on Patreon
EU won’t demand access to mineral resources from Ukraine in exchange for aid

The European Union will continue supporting Ukraine without requiring compensation in the form of natural resources, according to European Council President António Costa.
24/02/2025
European Council President António Costa
European Council President António Costa. Creidt: Euractiv
European Council President António Costa said that European Union member states will not demand any mineral resources from Ukraine in return for providing assistance.

Costa said in an interview with Suspilne media outlet that over the past three years, the European Union has been a major donor to Ukraine. “This is being done both for Ukrainians and for European security.”

Regarding Ukraine’s agreement with the United States on rare earth metals, the European Council President emphasized that Ukraine is a sovereign state. He stressed that Ukraine “has the right to manage its territory and conduct negotiations at the international level.”

The topic of mineral resources has become contentious in Ukraine’s relations with the United States. President Donald Trump stated he wants compensation for American aid to Ukraine during the full-scale war against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated openness to American investments in mineral extraction. They discussed this idea in September 2024.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv with a draft agreement on Ukrainian subsoil resources. However, Zelenskyy did not sign this agreement.

Media reports suggested the United States wanted rights to 50% of mineral reserves in Ukraine. The White House called Zelenskyy’s refusal “short-sighted.”

Following this, Trump claimed Ukraine needs to hold elections. Trump also said Ukraine “should not have started” the war. He suggested peace could have been negotiated within three years.

The US President threatened that Ukraine “will have problems” if it doesn’t sign an agreement with Washington.

Mike Waltz claimed that the United States deserves “reimbursement for its investments” rather than “escalation of rhetoric” and “strange resistance” from Ukraine.

