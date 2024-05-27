Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia claims drones attacked facilities near Putin’s palace

Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones struck facilities near President Vladimir Putin’s lavish seaside palace on the Black Sea coast.
byMaria Tril
27/05/2024
1 minute read
The Palace for Putin
The Palace for Putin is a Black Sea mansion allegedly built for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Gelendzhik Bay, according to an investigation by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation on 19 January 2021. Credit: Screenshot from the investigastion
Russia claims drones attacked facilities near Putin’s palace

Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones targeted facilities near the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik in Krasnodar Krai, where investigations suggest President Vladimir Putin’s opulent seaside residence is located.

The Krasnodar oblast governor, Veniamin Kondratiеv, said that “two Ukrainian drones were ‘neutralized’ overnight in the area of the villages of Primorsky and Dzhankhot,” with debris damaging an unfinished house and trees, according to reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier claimed that four drones were destroyed in the oblast. While the Ukrainian government did not comment on these allegations, the area around Dzhankhot is believed to host a sprawling estate dubbed “Putin’s Palace,” based on numerous investigations.

“In the village of Prymorskoye, a winery called ‘Old Provence’ was under construction to process grapes grown on the estate,” reports note.

In 2021, Putin denied owning the property, stating, “This palace does not belong to me. I have never been there.” However, evidence suggests ties to his inner circle. Businessman Arkady Rotenberg, a close Putin ally, identified himself as the owner. Neither Rotenberg nor Putin have addressed the palace’s status since 2021.

Ahead of Putin’s inauguration for a fifth term in early May, associates of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released videos and photos purportedly showing the interiors of the Gelendzhik palace.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts