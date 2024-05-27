Russia claims drones attacked facilities near Putin’s palace

Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones targeted facilities near the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik in Krasnodar Krai, where investigations suggest President Vladimir Putin’s opulent seaside residence is located.

The Krasnodar oblast governor, Veniamin Kondratiеv, said that “two Ukrainian drones were ‘neutralized’ overnight in the area of the villages of Primorsky and Dzhankhot,” with debris damaging an unfinished house and trees, according to reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier claimed that four drones were destroyed in the oblast. While the Ukrainian government did not comment on these allegations, the area around Dzhankhot is believed to host a sprawling estate dubbed “Putin’s Palace,” based on numerous investigations.

“In the village of Prymorskoye, a winery called ‘Old Provence’ was under construction to process grapes grown on the estate,” reports note.

In 2021, Putin denied owning the property, stating, “This palace does not belong to me. I have never been there.” However, evidence suggests ties to his inner circle. Businessman Arkady Rotenberg, a close Putin ally, identified himself as the owner. Neither Rotenberg nor Putin have addressed the palace’s status since 2021.

Ahead of Putin’s inauguration for a fifth term in early May, associates of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released videos and photos purportedly showing the interiors of the Gelendzhik palace.

Read also: