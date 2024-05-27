Eng
Esp

Putin sacrifices 24,000 Russian soldiers monthly in Ukraine, says Scholz

According to German Chancellor Scholz, Putin has to sacrifice up to 24,000 Russian soldiers’ lives every month for his imperialistic megalomania.
byYuri Zoria
27/05/2024
2 minute read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Russian President Vladimir Putin is sacrificing an immense number of Russian soldiers every month in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. According to Scholz, there are figures indicating that Russia is suffering up to 24,000 soldiers killed or seriously wounded per month, as per N-TV.

There is a figure that says 24,000 dead or seriously injured Russian soldiers per month,” Scholz said at an event in Germany, adding, “All for an imperialist megalomania of the Russian president.” 

Scholz says that Putin, viewing Ukraine and Belarus as parts of Russia, has violated the longstanding principle against altering borders and is responsible for the deaths of numerous Ukrainian civilians and soldiers.

By April 2024, Russian journalists from “Mediazona” and the Russian service of the BBC, identified the names of over 50,000 deceased Russian soldiers using publicly available data. In the same month, the UK Ministry of Defense estimated Russia’s potential losses in the war at 450,000 people, while CIA Director William Burns in January reported about 315,000 Russian military fatalities. As of 27 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assessed the Russian military personnel losses at over 502,000:

Russian losses as of 27 May 2024. Data: Ukraine’s General Staff, infographic: Euromaidan Press.

In February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first reported that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had perished in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Read also:

