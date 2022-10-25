Ukrainian doctor who performed surgeries during Russian missile strikes receives a German medical award

Natalia Tetrueva, a doctor of Ohmatdyt, the biggest children’s hospital in Ukraine, received the Women in Global Health award.

Natalia is a leading maxillofacial surgeon at the department of plastic and reconstructive microsurgery of the hospital. The doctor performed operations despite air threat alarms, missile strikes, and Russian attacks on Kyiv in March 2022.

During the awarding ceremony, Natalia began her speech with the words, “I am proud of Ukrainians.” She urged doctors from the entire world to help Ukraine.