UK wants Germany to allow re-exports of Leopard 2s from NATO countries to Ukraine

Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has called on Germany to release Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine after he confirmed that the UK would send 14 of its own Challenger 2 tanks, the first time a western nation has given its own heavy armor to Kyiv, The Guardian reports.
“There’s a debate in Germany at the moment about whether a tank is an offensive weapon or defensive weapon. Well, depends on what you’re using it for. If you’re using it to defend your country, I would wager that it is a defensive weapon system,” Wallace told British MPs.
The Guardian says analysts at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank believe Ukraine needs at least 100 western tanks to help it mount a successful spring offensive against Russia. There are over 2,300 Leopard 2 tanks available or in storage in 13 Nato countries, whereas there are only 227 Challenger 2 tanks in the British entire army.
