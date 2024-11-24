Russia’s weapons production outpaces EU by factor of four, German defense minister warns

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Russia’s military production capabilities now vastly exceed those of the European Union, with Moscow producing in three months what the EU manufactures in an entire year, according to Spiegel‘s report on 23 November.
Germany ranks as the second-largest provider of military aid to Ukraine globally, following the US. Pro-Russian far-left and far-right parties consistently oppose this support. Even the ruling coalition has considered cuts due to budget constraints; moreover, it risks losing power in February elections triggered by a potential collapse of the coalition.
Speaking at a Friedrich Ebert Foundation event in Arnsberg, Sauerland, Pistorius emphasized that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has evolved beyond a regional conflict. Der Spiegel reports that the minister highlighted how Russian President Vladimir Putin has “completely switched to a war economy.”
“Our security is a fragile asset,” Pistorius said, warning that Putin is engaging in a “serious, irreconcilable fight for a new world order,” as stated in the Russian leader’s speech in late October.
According to Pistorius, Putin already sees himself as victorious in his war against Ukraine. The German defense minister noted that hybrid warfare, including disinformation and fake news campaigns, is in full swing. He urged Germany to accelerate its efforts and increase investments in its “war readiness.”
