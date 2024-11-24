Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia’s weapons production outpaces EU by factor of four, German defense minister warns

In his speech, Pistorius emphasized Russia’s rapid weapons production, Putin’s global ambitions, and need for German military readiness.
byYuri Zoria
24/11/2024
2 minute read
russia's weapons production outpaces eu factor four german defense minister warns germany's pistorius panel discussion friedrich ebert foundation arnsberg november 2024
Germany’s Defense Minister Pistorius at a panel discussion of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Arnsberg. November 2024. Photo: Thomas Banneyer / dpa
Russia’s weapons production outpaces EU by factor of four, German defense minister warns

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Russia’s military production capabilities now vastly exceed those of the European Union, with Moscow producing in three months what the EU manufactures in an entire year, according to Spiegel‘s report on 23 November.

Germany ranks as the second-largest provider of military aid to Ukraine globally, following the US. Pro-Russian far-left and far-right parties consistently oppose this support. Even the ruling coalition has considered cuts due to budget constraints; moreover, it risks losing power in February elections triggered by a potential collapse of the coalition.

Speaking at a Friedrich Ebert Foundation event in Arnsberg, Sauerland, Pistorius emphasized that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has evolved beyond a regional conflict. Der Spiegel reports that the minister highlighted how Russian President Vladimir Putin has “completely switched to a war economy.”

Our security is a fragile asset,” Pistorius said, warning that Putin is engaging in a “serious, irreconcilable fight for a new world order,” as stated in the Russian leader’s speech in late October.

According to Pistorius, Putin already sees himself as victorious in his war against Ukraine. The German defense minister noted that hybrid warfare, including disinformation and fake news campaigns, is in full swing. He urged Germany to accelerate its efforts and increase investments in its “war readiness.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!