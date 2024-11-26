Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Scholz admits that conversations with Putin were never pleasant

byMaria Tril
26/11/2024
1 minute read
germany pledges €14 billion military aid package ukraine year-end german chancellor olaf scholz during his joint press conference president volodymyr zelenskyy berlin 11 october 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his joint press conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on 11 October 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/Office of the President of Ukraine
Scholz admits that conversations with Putin were never pleasant

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed again after his controversial phone call with Russian President that to talk to Putin was never pleasant.

“These were never pleasant conversations. This time it wasn’t a pleasant conversation either. But one needs to talk, even if only to hear this,” Scholz said, referring to his multiple phone calls with the Kremlin leader until late 2022.

The statement came after Scholz’s phone call on 15 Noveber, which was the first call between the Kremlin leader and the German chancellor in two years, since December 2022. German Chancellor said that his recent conversation with Vladimir Putin was necessary to dispel any potential illusions about Western support for Ukraine waning.

“The conversation was very detailed but contributed to a recognition that little has changed in the Russian president’s views of the war – and that’s not good news,” Scholz said.

According to Scholz, some Germans believe that “a simple phone call would bring peace the next day.” However, as the Chancellor points out, “of course, this is not the case.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described this call as a “Pandora’s box,” while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported Scholz’s decision.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts