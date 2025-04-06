Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US Ambassador to Ukraine suddenly remembers who’s firing the missiles (when they hit Kyiv)

Bridget Brink avoided naming Russia after the recent Kryvyi Rih attack, drawing sharp criticism.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
06/04/2025
3 minute read
US Ambassador to Ukraine suddenly remembers who's firing the missiles (when they hit Kyiv)
Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink. Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
US Ambassador to Ukraine suddenly remembers who’s firing the missiles (when they hit Kyiv)

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink explicitly identified Russia as the aggressor while commenting on today’s massive missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“As of 6:30 am, Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine remain under a ballistic and cruise missile attack from Russia. Loud explosions in the capital and reports of attacks in multiple cities,” she wrote on X.

This marks a shift from her previous statement regarding the 4 April Russian ballistic missile and drone strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, which killed 19 people, including nine children. In that instance, Brink avoided naming Russia when expressing her horror at the attack.

“Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end,” Brink wrote.

The omission drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The response from the US Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction. They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children,” he wrote.

Brink’s failure to attribute the Kryvyi Rih attack to Russia notably contrasted with her previous statements on similar incidents, where she had directly referenced Russian involvement in attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts