US Ambassador to Ukraine suddenly remembers who’s firing the missiles (when they hit Kyiv)

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink explicitly identified Russia as the aggressor while commenting on today’s massive missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“As of 6:30 am, Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine remain under a ballistic and cruise missile attack from Russia. Loud explosions in the capital and reports of attacks in multiple cities,” she wrote on X.

US Ambassador Bridget Brink suddenly remembers who's firing missiles at Ukraine—only when they hit Kyiv.



As one commentator put it: "Kryvyi Rih is far, the children aren't hers. She only recognized whose rockets they were when they landed in Kyiv. While running to shelter under… pic.twitter.com/9EGhsEBOkD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 6, 2025

This marks a shift from her previous statement regarding the 4 April Russian ballistic missile and drone strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, which killed 19 people, including nine children. In that instance, Brink avoided naming Russia when expressing her horror at the attack.

“Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end,” Brink wrote.

The omission drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The response from the US Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction. They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children,” he wrote.

Brink’s failure to attribute the Kryvyi Rih attack to Russia notably contrasted with her previous statements on similar incidents, where she had directly referenced Russian involvement in attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure.

