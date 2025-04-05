OSINT: If Russia’s missile strike was “high-precision,” they aimed to kill 9 kids in Zelenskyy’s hometown

Multiple OSINT researchers have published evidence contradicting Russia’s assertion of a “high-precision strike” targeting a restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. Their analysis shows the missile struck approximately 20 meters from a playground and 70-80 meters from the RoseMarine restaurant, killing 19 people, including 9 children.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports Russia used an Iskander-M missile with a cluster warhead, designed to maximize the impact area. The missile struck both a residential building and a playground, not the alleged military target.

Missile hit playground, not restaurant

OSINT researcher Dmojavensis, whose findings were shared by the Schizointel channel (59,000 followers), determined the missile exploded closer to the playground (20 meters) than to the RoseMarine restaurant (80 meters). Some victims were found more than 100 meters from the restaurant.

The map by OSINT researcher Dmojavensis

The Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) independently verified these findings, confirming that the missile had landed several meters from the playground and about 70 meters from the restaurant.

Military analyst Yan Matveev further confirmed this location, noting heavy tree damage near the strike site, shrapnel pockmarks on nearby buildings, and a burned-out vehicle in the vicinity.

Matveev noted that “the missile did not hit the restaurant,” and the building remains largely intact. He disputes the Ukrainian General Staff’s assessment, suggesting the missile had a high-explosive fragmentation warhead rather than a cluster one, based on video showing a single large smoke trail instead of multiple smaller clouds. According to Matveev, the warhead contained “ready-made damaging elements,” likely metal balls, whose traces were visible on surrounding buildings and vehicles.

Victims found up to 148 meters away

Multiple independent sources have geolocated victims at significant distances from the restaurant:

One body was found near the playground, 52 meters from the restaurant (documented by Dmojavensis)

A woman was recorded running to an unresponsive person just 11 meters from the restaurant

User 99Dominik_ identified additional civilian casualties, including a body 110 meters from the restaurant

A child who was being resuscitated 88 meters from the restaurant did not survive

The furthest geolocated casualty was found 148 meters from the restaurant.

GeoConfirmed (197,000 followers) shared video evidence showing at least three victims: one person 72 meters from the restaurant and two others at 75 meters distance, one of whom showed signs of movement.

Russia’s shifting narrative

Russia’s narrative about the strike has shifted noticeably. Initially, Russian Z-channels reported the restaurant as being hit, but later revised their statements.

Popular Telegram channel ColonelCassad first shared a message denying the restaurant was targeted by Russian forces, only to later repost claims of a “precise strike” on what they call the Magellan restaurant.

Tragically, three-year-old Tymofii died in the hospital today. Seven-year-old Radyslav. Arina, who will forever be seven as well. Nine-year-old Herman. Fifteen-year-old Danylo. Fifteen-year-old Mykyta. Fifteen-year-old Alina. Kostiantyn, who will forever be sixteen. Nikita –… pic.twitter.com/3jz4XS0YgI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 5, 2025

The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to maintain that the attack was a “high-precision” strike targeting a meeting of military commanders and Western instructors at a restaurant in Kryvyi Rih.

This strike stands as one of the deadliest since the war began, particularly in terms of child casualties. The death toll has reached 19, including 9 children. Sixty-eight people were injured, with 40 still hospitalized.

