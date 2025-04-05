Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy criticizes US Embassy for “weak” response to Russian missile strike that killed nine children

Ambassador Brink’s statement that “this is why the war must end” without naming Russia as the aggressor prompted the Ukrainian President to argue that ending the war requires “not being afraid to pressure the one who continues this war.”
byVira Kravchuk
05/04/2025
Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly criticized the US Embassy in Ukraine for what he described as a “surprisingly disappointing” and “weak” response to a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that killed 19 people, including 9 children.

This comes as the US under Trump’s administration is trying to negotiated a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. The US President maintained communication with both Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he has expressed frustration with both leaders over delays and disagreements.

While Ukraine agreed to a US-proposed 30-day full ceasefire, Russia negotiated with Trump only a pause of strikes on energy infrastructure and Black Sea maritime truce, which both sides blamed each other for violating.

Russia tied its participation in peace talks to the easing of Western sanctions and questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine’s government due to postponed elections under martial law. Putin also demanded an end to foreign military assistance to Ukraine as part of any long-term peace agreement.

    US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented on the attack but omitted mentioning Russia’s responsibility:

    “Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end,” Brink wrote.

    This contrasts with previous statements from Brink on similar incidents, where she directly referenced Russian involvement in attacks on Ukrainian civilians or energy infrastructure.

    “The response from the US Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction. They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children,” Zelenskyy wrote.

    Zelenskyy argued that ending the war requires “calling things by their names” and applying pressure on “the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it.”

    “We must not be afraid to pressure the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it. We must pressure Russia – the one choosing to kill children instead of choosing a ceasefire,” Zelenskyy stated.

    The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to other nations for their “principled stance,” specifically naming Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Germany.

    Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for additional air defense systems, particularly Patriots, referencing previous agreements with the US President to assist with these defenses against missile attacks.

    The missile struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih on 4 April, hitting near a playground, shops, and a restaurant and killing 19 people. 

    Local officials reported that the Russian missile was designed to explode in the air to maximize casualties in the densely populated area.

    The attack injured over 60 people, including 12 children, with some in critical condition.

    Russian forces later launched drone attacks at the city during rescue operations, resulting in one additional death and seven injuries.

