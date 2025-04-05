Drones hit Russia’s sole fiber optic plant, disrupting military drone production

Drones conducted overnight attacks on industrial facilities in two Russian oblast on the night of 5 April. The targets reportedly included an explosives manufacturing facility in Samara Oblast and a fiber optic manufacturing plant in Mordovia.

Ukrainian drones typically target a range of critical infrastructure and military assets within Russia, with the primary goals of disrupting Russia’s war effort, weakening its economy, and undermining its military capabilities.

Governor of Samara Oblast confirmed that drones struck an industrial enterprise in Chapayevsk, causing a fire that emergency services are working to extinguish. He stated there were no casualties reported from the incident, though he did not specify which facility was targeted.

It was allegedly an explosives manufacturing plant called Promsintez as local residents reported the smell of gunpowder. On 22 March, Ukrainian forces targeted the plant, resulting in a fire on the roof of one of the workshop buildings.

Promsintez is described as one of the main producers of industrial explosives in Russia.

Overnight, drones allegedly struck an explosives manufacturing plant in Russia's Samara Oblast.



On 22 March, Ukrainian forces have already targeted Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, resulting in a fire.



This plant is described as one of the main producers of industrial explosives… pic.twitter.com/ihBd13GJ8f — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 5, 2025

Drones attack fiber optic manufacturing plant

Simultaneously, head of the Republic of Mordovia reported that drones also attacked an enterprise in his oblast during the night but did not identify the specific facility that was targeted.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, the attack in Mordovia struck joint-stock company Fiber Optic System in Saransk, the republic’s capital.

Overnight, drones hit Russia's only fiber optic manufacturing plant in Saransk, the capital of Mordovia.



The attack cripples Russia's ability to produce jamming-resistant drones for military use. pic.twitter.com/hS7J1P0Dd0 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 5, 2025

This facility is reportedly Russia’s only fiber optic manufacturing plant. Fiber optics are used in the production of drones that are resistant to electronic warfare jamming.

Damaging this production facility restricts Russia’s capabilities in unmanned aerial technology and secure communications networks.

The Russian fiber optic market landscape has shifted considerably in recent years due to the full-scale war. Following American Corning’s withdrawal from Russia, Chinese manufacturers have expanded their market presence substantially by offering competitive pricing, creating significant market pressure.

Chinese suppliers controlled three-quarters of Russia’s fiber optic market in 2024, while Fiber Optic Systems – the Russian domestic producer – saw its market share decline from 30% in 2021 to 25% by 2024. Now it faces even more challenges due to the drone attack.