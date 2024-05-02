Russian governors report power outages after night drone attack

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 12 drones during an attack on regions bordering Ukraine on the night of 2 April.

The attack targeted the major Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Oblast, but it is unclear whether damage had occurred. Regular drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have left Russia running low on fuel and sent petrol prices rocketing.

Governors reported power outages in Orlovsk and Kursk oblasts, caused by drone wreckage falling on power infrastructure.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, five drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, one over Kursk Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast, two over Rostov Oblast, and three over Krasnodar Krai.

Explosions were reported near the village of Afipsky in Krasnodar Krai, where an oil refinery is located. This refinery has been repeatedly targeted in drone strikes, with attacks reported in February 2024 and October 2023.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1785920288850391067/

Additionally, the Astra TG channel reports that a fire erupted in Roslavlsky region of Smolensky Oblast following the drone attack. Smolensk governor Anokhin claims that civilian power infrastructure was the main target.

A fire in Russia's Smolensk Oblast is reported following a night drone attack Locals heard the sounds of explosions in Roslavlsky region all night; governor Anokhin confirms attack, says target was civilian power infrastructure

📹 https://t.co/XfXGNNyHlT pic.twitter.com/IEBw0Lfrko — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 2, 2024

Ukraine’s authorities had not commented on the attack.

Yesterday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses downed six Ukrainian drones overnight into 1 May in Voronezh, Ryazan, Belgorod, Kursk oblasts. An oil refinery in Ryazan, one Russia’s top-5, was set on fire.

Related: