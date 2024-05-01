Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico: Ukraine’s drone strikes on oil refineries leave Russia running low on fuel

A series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries has sent petrol prices skyrocketing and left the country running low on fuel, according to Politico
byMaria Tril
01/05/2024
2 minute read
Fuel storage tank on fire at Ilsk refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai early on 4 May 2023. Photo via UNIAN
Politico: Ukraine’s drone strikes on oil refineries leave Russia running low on fuel

Politico reports that a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries deep inside Russia has left the country running low on petrol.

Ukraine’s intensified offensive against Russia’s oil infrastructure to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce the Kremlin’s war-funding revenues from petroleum exports.

On 1 May Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that Ryazan refinery in Russia was attacked by UAV drones, causing a fire at the plant.

According to Politico, “Diesel prices for Russian consumers have skyrocketed, rising almost 10 percent in the past week alone, according to the government’s figures.” It also states that “Petrol costs have also hit a six-month high, up more than 20 percent from the start of the year as supply tightens and more and more facilities are forced to suspend production.”

A former British military intelligence officer and NATO planner Philip Ingram said, “It’s like a mosquito — when you can’t find it, can’t kill it and it keeps coming back night after night, you’re going to be exhausted. It’s a very good way of taking the pressure off from the front lines.”

Politico reports that Moscow has scaled back its fuel exports to near-historic lows, shipping just over 712,000 tons of diesel and gasoil last week, compared to more than 844,000 during the same week in 2023. Igor Yushkov, an analyst with Russia’s National Energy Security Fund said, “Prices were unlikely to go down anytime soon — and the country may even need to import gasoline from reserves stored in neighboring Belarus.”

US Defense Secretary Austin criticized the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, claiming they have “a knock-on effect in terms of the global energy situation.”

The British Defense Ministry reported on 16 April that Ukrainian drone attacks “demonstrate the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to reach deep into Russia, evade Russian air defense, and locate any supporting functions of the war.”

According to the British Defense Ministry, “Russia struggles to protect such facilities and is likely content to balance the risk to sites staffed by civilians in favor of maintaining their focus on the frontline.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts