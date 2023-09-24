Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

UK intel: Russian fuel shortages will affect countries dependent on Russian supplies

British intelligence attributes fuel shortages in Russia to rising seasonal demand rather than directly to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
byIryna Voichuk
24/09/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Andy Rain/EPA
Russian consumers have recently faced localized gasoline and diesel shortages, British Intelligence reported on 24 September. But the issues are likely not a direct result of the war in Ukraine, intelligence officials said.

In its daily report, UK intel attributed Russia’s fuel supply challenges to surging agricultural demand, seasonal refinery maintenance, and strong export profits that have diverted supply abroad.

They are probably being caused by a range of factors including short term demand increases from the agricultural sector, annual summer maintenance of refineries, and attractive prices for export,” the British Ministry of Defence report stated.

On 21 September, Russia suspended nearly all fuel exports in an effort to stabilize its domestic market, British intelligence reported.

But the move will likely ripple through the already tight global fuel market. “The suspension will almost certainly further constrain supplies in a tight global market, likely having the greatest impact on countries currently dependent on Russian fuel supplies,” UK intel said.

Read also:

