Neither side able to achieve breakthrough in Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate as both sides consolidate their strong positions along an extensive front, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

According to the UK intel, operations in recent weeks have seen the trend which has been identified since early in the war: the balance of land combat generally favours the defending force.

“The Ukrainian advance remains relatively static between the two main lines of Russia’s well-prepared defensive positions,” the report states. Around the eastern town of Adviivka, a major Russian assault was repulsed by sturdy Ukrainian defences.

According to British intel, a key factor in this is likely the relative side-lining of tactical air power. The report said that “both sides have maintained credible air defences, preventing combat jets from providing effective air support for assaults.”

The vast geographic scope of the fighting has also hampered offensives. “The sides have struggled to assemble uncommitted striking forces capable of a breakthrough because most of their mobilized troops are needed to hold the 1,200 km line of contact,” the UK intel wrote.

