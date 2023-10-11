British intel: Over 100K Russian troops suffer mental health crisis

In December 2022, Russian psychologists identified approximately 100,000 military personnel suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the UK Defense Ministry reported.

According to the report, this number is certainly higher now as the Russian military has not provided sufficient rotation and recuperation from the battlefield for a long time.

The UK intelligence also revealed that this Russian “problem was highlighted by multiple commanders, including the former 58th Combined Army Army’s Major Ivan Popov who was relieved of command in July 2023.”

The UK intel tweeted:

“There are additional indications that doctors in Russia are sending military personnel who are unfit to fight to the front.

Appeal claims against Russian military medical commissions are higher in 2023 than they were in 2022, with many cases denied or claims abandoned.

With a lack of care for its soldiers’ mental health and fitness to fight, Russia’s combat fighting effectiveness continues to operate at sub-optimal levels.”

Read also: