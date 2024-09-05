UK intel: Russian casualties remain high as capability constraints reduce ability to exploit tactical success

According to Defence Intelligence, the military intelligence agency of the United Kingdom, the average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine has increased in August 2024 to 1,187 per day.
As reported by the intelligence agency, since the start of the conflict, Russia has likely suffered over 610,000 casualties.
The August 2024 increase in casualty rate is almost certainly due to Ukraine’s Kursk operation and continued pressure on the Pokrovsk axis. Russia continues to rely on mass to mitigate their lack of personnel and equipment capability.
Although the intelligence agency foresees Russian pressure on the whole frontline over the next month, the capability constraints of the Russian Armed Forces will likely continue to reduce Russia’s ability to exploit any tactical successes into wider operational gains.
Analysts at the intelligence agency consider that Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout September 2024 as Russia continues operations on a wide front from Kursk in the north to Robotyne in the south.
