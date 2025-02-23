Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

UK intel: Ukraine continues to resist Russian advances in Donetsk amid unverified reports of cross-border incursion

The frontline remains highly fluid, underscoring the ongoing resilience of Ukrainian forces against mounting Russian pressure.
byBenjamin Looijen
23/02/2025
2 minute read
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
UK intel: Ukraine continues to resist Russian advances in Donetsk amid unverified reports of cross-border incursion

On 20 February 2025, Putin claimed Russian 810th Brigade soldiers had crossed into Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast from Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Putin’s claim is currently not substantiated or corroborated.

The presence of North Korean forces, their high casualty rate, and the continued Russian pressure on key Ukrainian logistics hubs like Pokrovsk underscore Russia’s persistent focus on securing vital transportation and supply networks in eastern Ukraine, while conflicting narratives on other parts of the frontline contribute to the overall fog of war inherent in warfare.

Furthermore, as noted by the UK Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian forces likely maintain control of approximately 400 – 450 sq km in the Kursk Oblast. British analysts consider it highly likely that North Korean force elements have returned to frontline positions in the Kursk Oblast. This follows a temporary withdrawal for a period of rest and refit, almost certainly primarily due to more than a third of the 11,000 North Korean combat troops deployed to Kursk being killed or wounded attacking Ukrainian-held positions.

In addition, British intel indicates that the highest Russian pressure remains in the Donetsk Oblast, where Russia continues to attack key urban areas including Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, whilst also attempting to advance into less urban areas in the southern part of the frontline, north and northwest of Veyka Novosilka.

Russian advances towards the key Donetsk logistical hub of Pokrovsk have been minimal in the last two weeks. Ukrainian forces are highly likely contesting Pishchane, an outskirt town 5km southwest of Pokrovsk, with overall control being unclear at the present time.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts