UK intel: Ukraine continues to resist Russian advances in Donetsk amid unverified reports of cross-border incursion

On 20 February 2025, Putin claimed Russian 810th Brigade soldiers had crossed into Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast from Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Putin’s claim is currently not substantiated or corroborated.

The presence of North Korean forces, their high casualty rate, and the continued Russian pressure on key Ukrainian logistics hubs like Pokrovsk underscore Russia’s persistent focus on securing vital transportation and supply networks in eastern Ukraine, while conflicting narratives on other parts of the frontline contribute to the overall fog of war inherent in warfare.

Furthermore, as noted by the UK Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian forces likely maintain control of approximately 400 – 450 sq km in the Kursk Oblast. British analysts consider it highly likely that North Korean force elements have returned to frontline positions in the Kursk Oblast. This follows a temporary withdrawal for a period of rest and refit, almost certainly primarily due to more than a third of the 11,000 North Korean combat troops deployed to Kursk being killed or wounded attacking Ukrainian-held positions.

In addition, British intel indicates that the highest Russian pressure remains in the Donetsk Oblast, where Russia continues to attack key urban areas including Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, whilst also attempting to advance into less urban areas in the southern part of the frontline, north and northwest of Veyka Novosilka.

Russian advances towards the key Donetsk logistical hub of Pokrovsk have been minimal in the last two weeks. Ukrainian forces are highly likely contesting Pishchane, an outskirt town 5km southwest of Pokrovsk, with overall control being unclear at the present time.

