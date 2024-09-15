Eng
UK intel: Russian forces intensify offensive operations across entire frontline

The UK intelligence report states that Russia is using airborne and naval infantry units to attack Ukrainian positions.
byBenjamin Looijen
15/09/2024
Russian paratroopers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
The British Defense Ministry’s intelligence update of 15 September says that Russia has continued a high tempo of offensive operations across multiple areas of the frontline.

These developments are important to monitor as they could not only challenge Ukraine’s recent tactical successes but also change battlefield dynamics between Russian and Ukrainian Armed Forces. As these operations unfold, they could not only alter the immediate balance of power on the ground but also impact the long-term strategic calculations of both sides and their international supporters.

As reported by the British military intelligence agency on social media, Russian forces have begun a counter-offensive in the Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine has maintained control of approximately 800-900 square kilometers of territory since mid-August 2024. 

Spearheaded by airborne and naval infantry units, Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions in the west of the salient and have highly likely retaken several villages, the report states.

As stated earlier by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 14 August, Ukrainian forces made significant inroads into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, prompting a substantial increase in Russian troop deployments to the region.

In response, Russian authorities have bolstered their force grouping in the Kursk Oblast by up to three times its original size in response to Ukraine’s incursion. The ISW analysis suggests that the growth in Russian troop numbers in the Kursk Oblast reflects the operational pressures caused by Ukraine’s incursion.

Pokrovsk direction

The intelligence agency also reports that in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces have made gradual advances around Vuhledar and to the southeast of the logistics hub of Pokrovsk. However, Russia has not advanced significantly towards Pokrovsk itself within the past week.

This overlaps with earlier ISW analysis concerning the Pokrovsk front, as the analysts stated that Russian and Ukrainian forces continued fighting near Toretsk and Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

Russian Armed Forces seized Lysivka and advanced southeast of Pokrovsk, while both sides made marginal gains, ISW says. 

