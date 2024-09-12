Eng
Esp

ISW: Ukrainian, Russian forces make marginal gains near Toretsk, Russians capture village near Pokrovsk

Russian and Ukrainian forces continued fighting near Toretsk and Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Russians seized Lysivka and advanced southeast of Pokrovsk, while both sides made marginal gains, ISW says.
byYuri Zoria
12/09/2024
2 minute read
isw ukrainian russian forces make marginal gains near toretsk russians capture village pokrovsk map toretsk-11-sep-2024
Map: ISW
On 10-11 September 2024, Russian and Ukrainian forces made incremental advances near Donetsk Oblast’s Toretsk, whicle the Russians captured a village near Pokrovsk, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocated footage published on 10 September confirmed that Ukrainian forces made minor advances within northeastern Toretsk, while Russian forces advanced along Tsentralna Street in the east and in the fields southeast of the town.

isw ukrainian russian forces make marginal gains near toretsk russians capture village pokrovsk map
ISW reported that Russian forces also seized control of Lysivka, southeast of Pokrovsk. Geolocated footage published on 11 September showed Russian forces raising a flag in central Lysivka. Milbloggers claimed that elements of the 114th Motorized Rifle Brigade, part of the 51st Combined Arms Army, secured the settlement. Additional footage from 10 September indicated that Russian forces had advanced west of Marynivka, with ISW assessing that they likely took control of the area.

Despite these gains, ISW highlighted concerns raised by a Russian milblogger, who warned that Russian offensive operations in the Pokrovsk direction may prematurely culminate due to exhaustion and manpower shortages. The milblogger noted that Russian forces are attacking with fewer troops and armored vehicles compared to previous weeks, likely due to resource constraints.

Russian forces also continued offensive operations in several areas east and southeast of Pokrovsk, including Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, and Selydove, ISW reported. Despite claims of potential encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the region, ISW stated that it has not observed any indication that Ukrainian troops are at immediate risk of encirclement.

