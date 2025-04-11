Exclusives

Hometown hero-turned-“traitor”: Ukrainians condemn Ukraine-born congresswoman Spartz’s territorial stance. Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz said that Ukraine cannot “demand to keep the land” as it is not winning the war. She faced intense backlash, with comments coming from high-ranking Ukrainian officials to her former school teachers and acquaintances.

Russia tried to wipe out Ukraine’s Protestants. Their pastors struck back from D.C.. Hunted by Russia in occupied Ukraine, evangelical Christians became Kyiv’s secret weapon in Congress, swaying US Republicans where Zelenskyy’s efforts fell flat.

Military

Russians fire at their own helicopter near Moscow but miss during Ukrainian air attack (video). The incident occurred late yesterday in Naro-Fominsk near Moscow.

Ukrainian paratroopers deploy battle-tested Stryker APCs to eastern front after Kursk success. The 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade reports their American-made armored vehicles have survived direct hits from 30mm rounds while maintaining 65 km/h speeds in urban settings.

“We can strike in any moment”: Ukrainian drones eliminate 522 Russian troops during 22-day Belgorod incursion. Ukraine’s specialized drone operators demonstrate sustained ability to target enemy forces, while developing more advanced drone-carrier technologies.

Ukraine reclaims Shcherbaky village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine’s military intelligence and mountain troops reportedly killed 12 Russian troops, captured two soldiers, and seized military documents in the operation.

Ukraine bombs Russia’s border checkpoint in Bryansk Oblast (video). Ukrainian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighter jet precisely bombed the Pogar checkpoint using French-made AASM HAMMER precision munitions.

As of 10 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 929000 (+1420)

Tanks: 10579 (+3)

APV: 22033 (+12)

Artillery systems: 25982 (+70)

MLRS: 1359

Anti-aircraft systems: 1127

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 32078 (+105)

Cruise missiles: 3145

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 43514 (+169)

Intelligence and Technology

“Constant contest”: Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi confirms electronic warfare can redirect Russian guided bombs. Despite Russia’s attempts to enhance bomb guidance systems with advanced Kometa-M antennas featuring triple the signal receivers, Ukrainian electronic warfare capabilities continue to effectively disorient these weapons in an escalating technological arms race.

TWZ: Ukraine’s clever fiber optic robots outwit Russian jammers—but keep tripping over rocks. Ukrainian military engineers observed as their new robots withstood jamming but stalled when their glass tethers got caught on battlefield debris and vegetation.

“Give Ukrainian defense companies more money”: Denmark’s direct procurement model shows path for European security. The integration of Ukraine’s battle-tested defense industry with European technological expertise could create mutual benefits beyond the current war, addressing Europe’s production shortfalls while ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security independence.

International

“Peace cannot be secured by ignoring war”: Healey outlines post-peace plan for 30-nation security force for Ukraine. With 200 military planners from 30 nations already developing operational frameworks, the Coalition of the Willing aims to transform from a planning body into a credible deterrent force capable of protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty immediately after peace negotiations conclude.

Prince Harry visits Superhuman Center in Lviv. The Duke, who served for 10 years in the British army, is the second member of the royal family to visit Ukraine after Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Ukrainian PM pushes to accelerate Ukraine’s integration into € 150 billion EU defense fund. Ukraine’s push for participation in joint EU defense production comes as the country faces critical artillery shell shortages and continued Russian escalation, including recent deadly strikes on civilians that killed children in Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine-US minerals deal talks to begin April 11-12 in Washington. President Zelenskyy insists on equal ownership of extraction revenues, and PM Shmyhal emphasizes constitutional compliance and EU commitment obligations.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to spend $ 30-50 billion to buy US defense package. Ukrainian President said Ukraine is prepared to allocate tens of billions of dollars for US military equipment, particularly air defense systems that can serve as long-term security guarantee.

Zelenskyy: At least 155 Chinese nationals fight against Ukraine on Russian side. He says Russia recruits them through social media such as TikTok. Documents show since some Chinese citizens serve in Russia’s army since at least 2023.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian families submit record number of inquiries to find missing in Ukraine as losses mount in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts. Ukraine’s Want to Find project received a record 10,027 missing Russian soldier inquiries in March 2025, with heaviest losses reported in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut.

Russia kills five, injures 26 civilians across Ukraine. Russians reportedly launched 145 explosive drones overnight, with Ukraine’s military downing 85 and 49 others disappearing from radars.

Political and Legal Developments

Kyiv native gets 16-year sentence in Moscow for explosive packages plot. A Moscow military court has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Vadim Chaly to 16 years imprisonment for sending explosive packages to Russian defense officials, following what investigators claim was recruitment by Ukrainian intelligence.

