Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1098: US-Russia talks proceed without Ukraine at table

Exclusives

The peace trap: Five ways Putin wins if Ukraine freezes the war. Ukrainian politicians and experts—who have faced Russian tactics for over a decade—warn that Trump’s push to freeze the war would hand Putin exactly what he wants: time to regroup, rearm, and prepare for a larger offensive.

Politico: Ukraine can keep fighting with European backing if US cuts aid. Ukraine prepares for a potential loss of US military aid as European leaders consider increased support and Kyiv expands domestic production.

Mission accompli: Macron charms Trump, and pushes back against him. As Trump continues his peace push in the Russo-Ukraine war, Europe tries to find its footing before it’s too late

Military

Forbes: Russian assault on Pokrovsk continues to stall, as “road cutter” drones cripple supply lines. Ukrainian “road cutter” FPVs systematically target Russian supply vehicles at specific chokepoints, creating impassable wreckage piles that have crippled Russian logistics near Pokrovsk.

ISW: Putin remains committed to war, Kremlin rejects ceasefire without Ukraine’s full capitulation. Russia’s FM Lavrov insists on battlefield “realities” and Ukraine’s ban from NATO, while Putin frames Kyiv’s full retreat as a “compromise,” despite no concessions in return.

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike yesterday. The facility producing 13.1 million tons daily is now completely offline, Reuters says, citing sources.

Russian missile and drone attack injures at least three civilians in Ukraine. At least one of 213 Russian explosive drones and 1/7 cruise missiles might have reached their targets.

As of 25 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 869530 (+1300)

Tanks: 10182 (+5)

APV: 21168 (+11)

Artillery systems: 23652 (+26)

MLRS: 1299

Anti-aircraft systems: 1083

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 26767 (+122)

Cruise missiles : 3064

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 38582 (+138)

Intelligence and Technology

Poland supplies half of Ukraine’s Starlink network, orders 5,000 More terminals for Kyiv troops. Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski reveals Poland has delivered 24,400 Starlink terminals to Ukraine through 2024, ensuring battlefield communications remain operational despite hundreds lost in combat and reported US threats to disable service.

Ukraine’s spy chief: Russia allocates 41% of main budget for war in Ukraine. Russia dedicates 41% of its main budget to war efforts while relying on North Korean artillery supplies.

SBU: Russians lost 50% of 120-mm mortar shell reserves after strike on Toropets arsenal last fall. Ukraine struck the 107th GRAU ammo depot in Russia’s Toropets last September. SBU says the attack destroyed 160,000 tons of ammunition.

International

BREAKING: Zelenskyy’s Washington D.C. date revealed.

Bloomberg: UK plans meeting of European leaders to discuss war in Ukraine. The UK is working to arrange a meeting of European leaders to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine following concerns about US President Trump’s unilateral peace efforts.

Britain’s defence spending to rise significantly – most since Cold War. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised Britain’s decision to increase defence spending as “a strong move from a reliable partner.”

Republican threatens Putin-friendly Carlson over his stance on Ukraine aid.

Ukraine intelligence chief warns Poland to be Russia’s next target If Kyiv falls. Ukraine’s intelligence director Budanov warns Russia views itself as an empire seeking to reclaim former Soviet territories, with Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria as targets if Ukraine is defeated.

Putin’s spokesman says no to European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Ukrainian security official calls for nuclear-backed guarantees against future Russian attacks. Roman Kostenko envisions France deploying air defenses along Ukraine’s borders, Germany enforcing a no-fly zone, and both France and UK preparing nuclear arsenals for potential strikes on Russia if another invasion occurs.

Rubio sets goal for “next” talks: defining war exit conditions for Russia, Ukraine. Ukraine has not participated in any talks despite US-led peace efforts allegedly shaping its future, while Washington reportedly holds a second meeting with Russia today.

Zeit: US, Russia to hold second meeting behind Ukraine, EU’s backs today. Russian and US delegations will meet in Saudi Arabia’s capital, continuing talks that began with their foreign ministers on 18 February, per Die Zeit.

Former US ambassador says Ukrainians should not overreact to Trump’s statements. Ukraine should refrain from sharp reactions to US statements, advised former diplomat John Herbst after Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.”

Serbian President: Serbia accidentally supported European resolution on Ukraine at the UN. President Aleksandar Vucic publicly apologized to Serbian citizens after the country mistakenly supported a European resolution on Ukraine rather than abstaining as intended.

European Commission refutes Politico report on new minerals deal offer for Ukraine. Officials deny proposing a new minerals deal to Ukraine, citing a 2021 cooperation memorandum as the existing framework.

EU pays Russia more for fossil fuels than it gives Ukraine in aid, report finds. Despite public declarations of support for Ukraine, most major European powers commit minimal percentages of their economies to aid, while simultaneously purchasing Russian fossil fuels worth €3.2 billion more than their financial assistance to Kyiv in 2024, helping Russia to fund its war against Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia strikes at Kramatorsk kills one person, injuries 16 others. A Russian attack damaged at least 17 private homes in Kramatorsk on 25 Feb. afternoon, resulting in one death and multiple injuries as residents remain trapped under rubble.

World Bank: Ukraine’s reconstruction needs reach $524 billion. Ukraine requires $524 billion for reconstruction over the next decade—nearly triple its 2024 GDP—with housing, transport, and energy sectors suffering the most damage as the 2025 funding gap reaches $10 billion.

Political and Legal Developments

Monument to Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava. Local volunteers in Poltava have removed a monument to Russian Emperor Peter I following its removal from Ukraine’s official register of historical monuments.

French construction giant Vinci SA exits Russian toll road business. Political pressure and financial transfer challenges have forced French construction heavyweight Vinci SA to sell its profitable Russian toll road operations, analysts believe.

