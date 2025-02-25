BREAKING: Zelenskyy’s Washington D.C. date revealed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to travel to Washington D.C. on Friday, 28 February

This is reported by Reuters.

According to the agency, the visit comes after Ukrainian and American officials agreed on a draft minerals deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The White House declined comment at the time of writing.

Previously, the Financial Times reported that Kyiv and Washington D.C. removed the majority of contentious clauses in the deal, although the deal still lacks concrete security guarantees.