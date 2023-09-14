Russia already uses North Korean weapons against Ukraine, South Korean official says

Russia has long been using weapons provided by North Korea in its war against Ukraine, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing an unnamed South Korea’s senior presidential official.

The presidential official said it was too early to assess the results of Kim Jong-un’s meeting with Vladimir Putin, as the trip of North Korea’s leader to Russia is still ongoing. However, when asked whether North Korean artillery shells were provided to Russia, the official confirmed that the South Korean government was aware that Russian forces started to use North Korean weapons during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“It is hard to talk about it because this is an intelligence matter, but we have long confirmed that weapons provided by North Korea were used by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.

On 13 September, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that North Korea had secretly sent military assistance to Russia for the past 1,5 months, which includes 122-mm and 152-mm artillery shells and rockets for the Soviet-era Grad multiple rocket launcher system.

