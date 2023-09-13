Ukraine’s intel chief: N Korea already supplying munitions to Russia

According to the NV, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that North Korea has secretly sent military assistance to Russia for the past 1.5 months. This aid includes 122mm and 152mm shells and rockets for the “Grad” multiple rocket launcher system.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia and met with Putin. Negotiations occurred at the Vostochny space center in the Russian Far East. The two likely discussed arms supplies related to the war in Ukraine, although they did not publicly acknowledge this. Nevertheless, Kim Jong Un expressed his support for Russia in its “sacred fight against the hegemonic forces.”

Speaking later on Wednesday, Putin mentioned that they explored “possibilities” for military cooperation and hinted that Moscow would assist Pyongyang in developing satellites in exchange. In addition to advanced space technology, Kim Jong Un is believed to have requested food aid.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated that any transfer of arms between North Korea and Russia would violate UN Security Council resolutions. He characterized such transfers as “a sign of the desperate state in which the Russian government finds itself” amid the Ukraine war. Miller emphasized that Washington would not hesitate to take action to hold those accountable if necessary.

According to experts cited by the BBC, Moscow may be interested in North Korean arms due to their compatibility with Russian weapon systems, particularly artillery shells and guns. However, much of this weaponry has been stored for decades, dating back to the Korean War, making it questionable whether it would function effectively or significantly impact the situation on the frontlines, according to Ukrainian experts.

