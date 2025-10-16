“Simply mathematical truth”: Ukrainian drones achieve more than years of Western sanctions against Russia – Budanov

Ukrainian military strikes have inflicted more losses on Russia than economic sanctions from Western partners, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence. Speaking at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, he emphasized, "This is simply a mathematical truth," per UNIAN.

mid‑2026 due to repeated attacks that limit output and revenue. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency reports that Ukrainian drone strikes have caused long-lasting damage to Russia’s oil sector. Refinery processing rates in Russia are expected to remain suppressed until at leastdue to repeated attacks that limit output and revenue.

Ukraine’s sustained deep-strike campaign against Russian energy infrastructure has destroyed over 38% of Moscow’s refining capacity and forced the Kremlin to suspend fuel exports.

Ukrainian strikes vs Western sanctions

Budanov noted that direct Ukrainian action has caused far greater economic and strategic damage to Russia than any sanctions imposed so far.

“This is another unpleasant truth, leading us to conclude that current measures are clearly not enough,” he added.

Why are sanctions still insufficient?

The Defense Intelligence chief stressed that current sanctions pressure from Western partners is insufficient.

“If it continues as it is, it will not influence the mindset of the Russian Federation,” Budanov explained.

However, he acknowledged that a combined impact of sanctions and Ukrainian strikes will eventually yield results, although the immediate effect of economic measures remains limited.

Changing the strategy on deep strikes into Russia's rear

From spring to early summer 2025, Ukrainian forces largely avoided striking Russia’s energy sector. That changed when Russia renewed attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid this summer.

In response, Ukrainian long-range drone units reactivated strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could now launch 100 to 150 drones into Russia daily. While still below Russia’s production output, the effects are increasingly visible.

On 15 October, Reuters reported that Russia’s seaborne oil product exports fell by over 17% in September as Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted refinery operations across the country.