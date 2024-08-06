Mixed forces allegedly breach into Russian Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian side 

Russians reported that Ukrainian military forces allegedly breached the Russian border in Kursk Oblast overnight, according to local authorities.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the situation, while Russian military bloggers suggest that the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, organized this operation to create positive media coverage and divert attention from recent “Ukrainian setbacks” on the front lines.

Russian Telegram channels claim that Ukrainian armored vehicles crossed the border, but were stopped by Russian forces.

The operation began at 3 a.m., with Ukrainian forces allegedly using artillery, tanks, and loitering munition to support their advance. The Ukrainian troops reportedly used vehicles marked with triangular insignia.

According to unofficial sources, two Ukrainian tanks were destroyed, and Russian forces are reportedly conducting strikes in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast in response.

Russian unconfirmed sources also claim that at least 20 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and approximately 50 wounded in the operation.

The Russian Mash news channel reports that fighting is ongoing, with Russian forces claiming to have pushed back a mixed group of fighters, allegedly comprising members of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), Ukraine’s 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and Ukrainian territorial defense units.

This operation was combined with a series of drone attacks on different cities in Kursk Oblast overnight. Russian authorities informed their air defense systems allegedly intercepted 26 drones and attributed the attacks to Ukraine, although Ukraine did not comment.

