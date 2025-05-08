Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian forces reportedly advance into southern Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukrainians reportedly used mine-clearing systems to advance toward Tetkino and Novyi Put.
byYuri Zoria
08/05/2025
3 minute read
ukrainian forces reportedly advance southern tetkino russia's kursk oblast situation ukraine's sumy tyotkino-kursk ukrainians used mine-clearing systems toward novyi put ukraine news reports
Situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. Map: ISW
Ukrainian forces reportedly advance into southern Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces likely advanced into southern Tetkino, a settlement in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 7 May. Geolocated footage published on 6 May shows Russian forces carrying out an airstrike on a building in the area, indicating Ukrainian troops may have taken positions there.

In late March, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Russian forces have completely “liberated” Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian troops. Ukraine, however, continues to control small parts of Kursk Oblast, conducted small-scale incursions into nearby Belgorod Oblast, and now also attack Tetkino in southwestern Kursk Oblast.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian units seized up to two streets in southern Tetkino and still maintained a presence in the settlement as of 7 May. Some milbloggers asserted, however, that elements of Russia’s 56th Airborne (VDV) Regiment, part of the 7th VDV Division, forced the Ukrainians out.

In addition to Tetkino, Ukrainian forces reportedly launched mechanized assaults on nearby Novyi Put, located east of Tetkino along the international border. Russian sources reported repelling those attacks and stated that Ukrainian troops used mine-clearing equipment to breach defensive lines.

One Russian source claimed Ukrainian forces had taken Novyi Put, while others said the assault was unsuccessful. ISW has not seen geolocated footage confirming a Ukrainian presence in Novyi Put.

Meanwhile, elements of the Russian 98th VDV Division are reportedly operating near Tetkino, according to Russian milbloggers.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!