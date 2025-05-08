Ukrainian forces reportedly advance into southern Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces likely advanced into southern Tetkino, a settlement in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 7 May. Geolocated footage published on 6 May shows Russian forces carrying out an airstrike on a building in the area, indicating Ukrainian troops may have taken positions there.

In late March, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Russian forces have completely “liberated” Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian troops. Ukraine, however, continues to control small parts of Kursk Oblast, conducted small-scale incursions into nearby Belgorod Oblast, and now also attack Tetkino in southwestern Kursk Oblast.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian units seized up to two streets in southern Tetkino and still maintained a presence in the settlement as of 7 May. Some milbloggers asserted, however, that elements of Russia’s 56th Airborne (VDV) Regiment, part of the 7th VDV Division, forced the Ukrainians out.

In addition to Tetkino, Ukrainian forces reportedly launched mechanized assaults on nearby Novyi Put, located east of Tetkino along the international border. Russian sources reported repelling those attacks and stated that Ukrainian troops used mine-clearing equipment to breach defensive lines.

One Russian source claimed Ukrainian forces had taken Novyi Put, while others said the assault was unsuccessful. ISW has not seen geolocated footage confirming a Ukrainian presence in Novyi Put.

Meanwhile, elements of the Russian 98th VDV Division are reportedly operating near Tetkino, according to Russian milbloggers.