Chief Rabbi of Ukraine meets Witkoff, US lawmakers, Heritage Foundation, calls for continued Ukraine support

During meetings with US figures in Washington, Rabbi Azman discussed Ukraine’s hardships, and emphasized the moral urgency of backing Kyiv amid Russia’s war.
09/05/2025
Steve Wikoff (L) and Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman. Photo: FB/Chief rabbi of Ukraine
On 6-8 May in Washington, DC, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman held multiple meetings with influential US officials to advocate for ongoing assistance to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. Azman posted updates on Facebook detailing talks with Steve Witkoff, the US President’s special envoy, Doug Burgum, US Secretary of the Interior, several Congress members, and two organizations.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. In March, Trump temporarily suspended critical intelligence support to Kyiv. On 17 April, Washington proposed a peace plan that included recognizing Ukraine’s Crimea as part of Russia. The plan also threatened to end US sanctions on Moscow and cut off all aid, including intelligence, if Ukraine did not agree swiftly. 

Azman thanked Witkoff for his attention, affirming,

“My principle in life is that words from the heart will always reach another heart.”

In his meeting with Burgum, Azman expressed gratitude to the US government “for its support of Ukraine and Israel,” addressed the “severe hardships faced by the Ukrainian people,” and appealed for continued aid “in the name of the Victory of Light.

Biden calls Trump’s Ukraine policy modern-day appeasement of Russia

Engagements with Congress Republicans

Azman met with four Republican Representatives.

On 7 May, he talked to Rep. Claudia Tenney and congressman Rep. Joe Wilson. He thanked Wilson for his clear stance supporting Ukraine and Israel, saying he “blessed him to influence the right decisions for the Victory of Good over Evil.” To Tenney, Azman conveyed the pain of the Ukrainian people and emphasized that “the fate of not only Ukraine depends on this support.

On the same day, Azman also met with Rep. Ryan Zinke, who was “blessed for good deeds and right decisions.” Rabbi shared with him the difficult situation in Ukraine and stressed the continued need for US support, praying, “May the Almighty grant him wisdom and strength to stand on the side of truth.”

The next day, Azman met newly elected Rep. Randy Fine, noting his deep Ukrainian-Jewish roots and personal endorsement by former President Donald Trump. Azman shared stories of Ukraine’s struggle and strength, the role of Jewish communities, and the importance of continued support.

Jewish advocacy and think tanks

Azman held a meeting with Andrew Baker, Director of International Jewish Affairs at the American Jewish Committee and the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Personal Representative on Combating Antisemitism. Azman praised Baker’s international influence and thanked the Committee for its work defending truth and Ukraine’s position globally.

In a separate session with The Heritage Foundation, the Washington-based American conservative think tank, Azman discussed the importance of consistent lobbying for Ukrainian interests, fighting disinformation, and promoting humanitarian efforts. He stressed that “values unite all who stand on the side of Light.”

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman meeting with The Heritage Foundation representatives in Washington, DC, on 8 May 2025. Photo: FB/Chief Rabbi of Ukraine
Song-message to Trump

Earlier, Azman released a song-message to former US President Donald Trump titled “Donald Trump, it’s time to fight in the name of Light.”

The adopted son of Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi, Matisyahu (Motia) Samborsky, was killed in action on the frontlines fighting for Ukraine.

