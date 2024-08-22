Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The War Zone: Budanov confirms drone attacks on signals intelligence center near Moscow

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s Intelligence agency, disclosed to The War Zone that Ukraine targeted a signals intelligence center and airport near Moscow, as well as an airbase in Rostov Oblast, deploying approximately 50 drones, which Russian authorities claim to have “successfully” intercepted.
byVira Kravchuk
22/08/2024
2 minute read
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Source: Armyinform.
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Source: Armyinform.
The War Zone: Budanov confirms drone attacks on signals intelligence center near Moscow

The head of Ukrainian intelligence agency (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, told The War Zone that Ukraine carried out drone attacks on several Russian targets, including a signals intelligence center and airport near Moscow and an airbase in Rostov Oblast.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been targeting Russia’s military bases as part of its broader strategy to disrupt Russian military operations and to weaken its military capabilities.

Budanov revealed to The War Zone that approximately 50 drones were used in the attacks, which also targeted the Ostafyevo airport in Moscow and the Millerovo air base in Rostov.

The extent of the damage at these locations remains unclear. 

“We are checking now,” Budanov stated to the War Zone. 

Russian officials, however, claim to have thwarted these attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram that they destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones across various regions, including 11 over Moscow. 

Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor, described it as “one of the most large-scale attempts to attack the Russian capital” since the Russian war against Ukraine started.

The Moscow attack was part of a wider drone offensive. Bryansk and Tula oblasts also faced drone incursions, with 18 and 2 drones shot down, respectively.

The War Zone notes that Ostafyevo airport in Moscow serves multiple purposes for the Russian Ministry of Defense, including a strategic signals and communications mission, evidenced by the construction of massive circular antenna arrays in 2018.

This is not the first time Ostafyevo was targeted. In April, the HUR claimed to have set fire to a Russian Ka-32 medium transport helicopter at the airport.

In addition to these confirmed attacks, social media footage emerged showing an “unsuccessful drone strike” near the Olenya Air Base in Murmansk, home to Russian strategic bombers in the Arctic Circle, approximately 1,200 miles from Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts