Ukrainian forces struck 77,000 Russian targets with drones in March, Syrskyi reports

Ukrainian defense forces hit 77,000 Russian targets with unmanned aerial vehicles in March 2025, marking a 10% increase from February, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced.

“Unmanned technologies play one of the key roles in modern warfare. With their help, the Defense Forces effectively destroy the enemy and their equipment, nearly matching the share of artillery strikes,” Syrskyi emphasized, adding that increased drone usage helps preserve Ukrainian soldiers’ lives.

Ukrainian forces continue developing advanced counter-electronic warfare systems including fiber-optic drones now operating at the front with a 20-kilometer strike range, Syrskyi added.

This development comes as Ukraine has steadily expanded its drone production and deployment capabilities since early 2024. The massive scaling of drone production has allowed Ukraine to maintain pressure on Russian forces despite challenging conditions on the eastern front, with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reporting that Ukrainian forces struck over 54,000 Russian targets in December 2024 alone, with 49% carried out by kamikaze drones.

Military analysts note that fiber-optic drones represent a crucial technological advancement in the ongoing conflict, as they remain immune to Russian electronic warfare countermeasures that have previously disrupted radio-controlled UAVs. The fiber-optic connection provides a secure command link that cannot be jammed or intercepted, allowing Ukrainian forces to penetrate deeper behind enemy lines.

The development of fiber-optic drone technology has rapidly advanced in recent months, with Forbes reporting that Ukrainian second-generation fiber-optic drones have significantly improved in agility, allowing for smoother movement through complex environments. These advanced drones can now be equipped with night vision capabilities, enabling 24/7 operations against Russian forces.

The Commander-in-Chief’s announcement aligns with Ukraine’s broader strategy of asymmetric warfare against Russia’s numerical advantages. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly emphasized the critical role of unmanned systems in compensating for artillery shortages and preserving Ukrainian lives amid ongoing mobilization challenges.

According to Syrskyi, the development of Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines, and Drone Forces continues, with an increased integration of unmanned systems into their units. Earlier this year, he noted that measures are ongoing to transfer personnel from non-combat units to combat formations, while adapting to challenges and working to strengthen the army under difficult conditions.

Syrskyi previously noted that drones have “finally caught up with artillery in terms of the number of enemy targets hit,” marking a significant shift in Ukraine’s tactical approach to the war that has been ongoing since Russia’s full-scale invasion began on 24 February 2022.