Syrskyi reports major developments in Ukrainian drone warfare capabilities, including the implementation of fiber-optic drone systems and increased survivability rates.
byYuri Zoria
05/01/2025
2 minute read
oleksandr syrskyi 21st meeting contact group ukraine's defense april 2024 credit telegram/syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi at the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense. April 2024. Credit: Telegram/Syrskyi.
Ukrainians struck 54,000 Russian targets in December, half with kamikaze drones, commander says

The Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on 5 January that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck over 54,000 Russian targets in December 2024, with 49% of attacks carried out using kamikaze drones.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

During a meeting with unmanned systems and electronic warfare unit commanders to review December operations, Syrskyi reportedly noted an ongoing increase in drone deployment on the battlefield. He said Russian forces have increased their use of fiber-optic-controlled attack drones, which pose a threat to combat equipment during movement.

However, we are not standing still and have also begun using fiber-optic FPV drones, which expands our capabilities for striking and destroying Russian military equipment and personnel,” Syrskyi said.

With the growing use of drones in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, both sides have advanced electronic warfare countermeasures. After lagging for months, Ukraine has begun deploying fiber-optic guided FPV drones, matching Russia’s earlier development.

The Commander-in-Chief highlighted improving dynamics in effectiveness and survivability rates of Ukrainian UAVs, specifically praising Major Robert Brovdi’s drone regiment as the undisputed leader in this area.

According to Syrskyi, the highest performance indicators were demonstrated by units of the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigade, and 3rd Assault Brigade.

