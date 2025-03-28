Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Ukrainian night-vision fiber-optic drone strikes Russian troops in their sleeping bags (video)

Ukrainian second-generation fiber-optic drones improved in agility, allowing for smoother movement through indoor environments.
byYuri Zoria
28/03/2025
4 minute read
forbes ukrainian night-vision fiber-optic drone strikes russian troops sleeping bags fpv-drone view soldiers inside building moments before strike madyar's birds fpv fiber optic second-generation drones improved agility allowing smoother movement
FPV-drone view of Russian soldiers sleeping inside a building moments before a strike. Screenshot: Madyar’s Birds
Forbes: Ukrainian night-vision fiber-optic drone strikes Russian troops in their sleeping bags (video)

A Ukrainian drone operated by the elite Birds of Magyar unit infiltrated a building and struck Russian soldiers while they slept in their sleeping bags, likely causing casualties among the troops, Forbes reports, describing recently shared combat footage.

As the Russo-Ukrainian all-out war continues, Ukraine’s focus on enhancing drone technology reflects the growing importance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

The nighttime attack, captured in real-time by the drone’s camera, took place somewhere along the front line in eastern Ukraine and demonstrates the omnipresence of small drones throughout the 1000-km battlefront of Russia’s 37-month wider war on Ukraine.

Footage shows that one Russian soldier appeared to wake up and notice the drone moments before it struck. The soldiers’ failure to secure the building with simple protective measures such as nets, screens, or even closing doors likely contributed to the successful attack, Forbes says.

The attacking first-person-view (FPV) drone featured equipment tailored for nighttime use, including an infrared camera for 24/7 operation. It likely relied on fiber-optic control—a thin cable that can run for kilometers—enabling stable communication even through walls where radio signals would fail.

With a skilled operator, a fiber-optic FPV can go where a radio FPV can’t,” Forbes notes, adding that both Russia and Ukraine are increasingly deploying these more expensive but deadlier fiber-optic drones.

The successful indoor strike suggests significant advancements in Ukrainian drone technology. Forbes says that early Ukrainian fiber-optic FPVs featured awkward designs that were likely too bulky to maneuver through buildings.

The first generation of Ukrainian fiber-optic drones featured an inefficient layout, stacking the warhead, battery, and cable spool separately. Newer models improved on this by integrating components—some placing the warhead inside the spool, others embedding the battery. The latter design increases modularity, enabling operators to swap out different warheads based on mission needs.

That Ukraine’s fiber-optic FPVs are now sneaking up on Russians in their sleeping bags is a good indication that the drones are becoming extremely capable. The stuff of nightmares to their targets,” Forbes concludes.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!