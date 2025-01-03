Ukraine’s Defense Ministry showcases fiber optic-controlled FPV drones

The Main Directorate of Defense Innovations of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense conducted demonstration tests of fiber optic-controlled FPV drones on 2 January 2025, as part of its innovation and future army development programs, according to the Ministry’s report.

The fiber-optic FPV addresses the jamming of the radio signal, one of the main challenges faced by drone operators on the battlefield. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

Multiple domestic manufacturers reportedly presented over ten drone models during the event, with some capable of carrying payloads up to 3 kilograms. Experienced UAV operators, who are potential users of this technology on the battlefield, directly observed the demonstration flights.

“The enemy continues to build up capabilities in fiber optic drone control technology, so it is crucial to neutralize their advantages in this segment,” said Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Tkachenko, head of the unmanned aerial systems department at the Main Innovation Directorate of the Defense Ministry.

Military drone operators from the Armed Forces of Ukraine positively evaluated the tactical and technical characteristics of the drones demonstrated during the test flights and expressed interest in supplying such systems to their units, the report says.

“Although the technology isn’t new, it’s extremely effective in modern warfare conditions and active electronic countermeasures from the enemy,” noted senior soldier Ihor U., a UAV operator from one of the Armed Forces units. “Despite certain peculiarities in using this type of drone, they are indispensable for successfully completing specific special tasks. We expect that combat mission effectiveness will significantly increase with their help.”

According to Tkachenko, several systems presented at the demonstration are in the final stages of codification and will soon be supplied to Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

