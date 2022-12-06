Screenshot of video of the fire at Slava combine in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Drones attacked the plant Slava in the night if 6 December, falling fell three meters from diesel fuel tanks, the Russian Telegram channel Baza reported.

Presumably, two drones flew into the territory of the plant, located in Bryansk Oblast 80 km from the Ukrainian border. They fell and exploded three meters away from five-ton fuel tanks with diesel fuel. As the tanks were empty at this moment, a “serious fire” was avoided, Baza claimed. However, a video shared by a local Telegram channel shows that a rather large fire:

Not only Kursk: drones attack Russian classified plant 80 km from Ukrainian border Baza reported that a large fire was avoided on the Slava combine in Bryansk Oblast. But a local TG channel shared a video of a rather large fire: https://t.co/afWloExu5P

📽️ https://t.co/72em08sVU4 pic.twitter.com/WCiUnGXBqK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 6, 2022

This is the second such attack on Slava, a federal state government institution owned by the Federal Reserve Agency.

The first one happened on 30 November, when three tanks with 15,000 tons of aviation kerosene caught fire, according to Ukraine’s advisor to the Ministry of Interior Anton Herashchenko.

Fire of unknown origin rages at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk Oblast Russian newspaper Izvestia claims that a munition dropped from a UAV set fire to a diesel storage tank, then two more tanks caught fire.

📷Russian Telegram channels pic.twitter.com/C7sEmODAu9 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 30, 2022

Rosrezerv is engaged in the formation, storage and maintenance of stocks of the so-called state material reserve, that is, stocks in case of war or emergencies. The department is obliged to store everything — from petroleum products and metals to rubber boats and tents, from grain and stew to trucks and large diameter pipes, Forbesnoted.

Rosrezerve traces its history back to 1931, when Sovie dictator Stalin ordered to create a Committee of Reserves under the Council of Labor and Defense. The idea is to keep a strategic stock of goods in case of war. According to regulations, the reserves can meet the needs of all 143 million Russians over three months, first of all — those of the army. Over this period, companies are expected to increase production or convert it to meet the needs of the Russian army and population.

The storage bases themselves, called Rosrezerv Combines, were created during the Cold War, conceived as invulnerable systems, designed to withstand nuclear strikes, earthquakes and floods, and were therefore built far away from populated areas.

According to Federal Law No. 79 “On the State Material Reserve,” information on the accumulation rates, release, bookmark, refreshment, deployment and actual stocks of the state reserve are classified as state secrets. Therefore, the Federal Reserve is an even more closed agency than the Ministry of Defense.

According to Russian registry information, Slava’s license includes “Activities related to protection of state secrets (Russian Federal Security Service, Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, Foreign Intelligence Service, Ministry of Defense),” “Mineral use.”

Advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Interior Anron Heraschenko noted that the Slava Combine is a storage facility for the strategic state fuel reserve of the Russian Ministry of Defense, containing 48 tanks with a capacity 5,000 and 2,000 cubic meters.

On 6 December, a drone attack on Russias Kursk airfield was reported, and the previous day, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Dyagilevo and Engels airfields.

As of 10 AM, the fire near Russia's Kursk airfield was still raging. The fire was being put out as of publication time and the Moscow railroads were sending three firefighting trains, each with 240 tons of water and over 5 tons of foam for fire suppression 📽️ Local TG channels pic.twitter.com/pULRUGTJsC — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 6, 2022

These attacks happened after Ukraine’s state weapons concern Ukroboronprom announced that a suicide drone it is developing had passed a number of tests.

