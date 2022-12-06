Ukrainian 1000-km range suicide drone passes number of tests

Ukraine’s state defense concern Ukroboronprom said on 4 December that a combat drone it is developing has passed “a number of stages of successful testing” and is moving to the stage of testing under electronic warfare.

Afterwards, the Ukrainian weapons concern hoped to be able to test it in combat. We promised it before the end of this year, and we are trying to fulfil this promise,” Ukroboronprom spokeswoman Nataliia Sad said.

Two weeks ago, Ukraine's state defense concern Ukroboronprom reported it was finishing the production of new Ukraine's UAV capable of carrying 75 kg of explosives at distance of 1000km The company said the drone passed first tests &would be tested against EW

📷Tender,Ukroboronp. pic.twitter.com/0ScjJgTvIa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 5, 2022

The announcement came one day before Russia reported explosions on airfields hosting strategic bombers.

On 17 October, Ukroboronprom reported it was finishing the production of new Ukraine’s UAV capable of carrying 75 kg of explosives at distance of 1000 km after a string of Russian attacks on Kyiv and Mykolaiv using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

Tags: drones, UkrOboronProm