Ukrainian 1000-km range suicide drone passes number of tests

Ukrainian 1000 km range suicide drone passes number of tests

 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s state defense concern Ukroboronprom said on 4 December that a combat drone it is developing has passed “a number of stages of successful testing” and is moving to the stage of testing under electronic warfare.

Afterwards, the Ukrainian weapons concern hoped to be able to test it in combat. We promised it before the end of this year, and we are trying to fulfil this promise,” Ukroboronprom spokeswoman Nataliia Sad said.

The announcement came one day before Russia reported explosions on airfields hosting strategic bombers.

On 17 October, Ukroboronprom reported it was finishing the production of new Ukraine’s UAV capable of carrying 75 kg of explosives at distance of 1000 km after a string of Russian attacks on Kyiv and Mykolaiv using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags