Russia claims Ukraine targeted its remote airfields with UAVs; Ukraine neither confirms nor denies

“The government of the aggressor state [Russia] is responsible for what happens on the territory of the aggressor state,” a representative of Ukraine’s intelligence Andriy Yusov said on the TV air. “Today’s events are another sign of the degradation of their military infrastructure. Everything else we can neither confirm nor deny,” he added.

As was reported, explosions happened in two Russian military airfields near Ryazan and Saratov, hundreds of kilometers away from Ukraine, damaging at least two Tu-95 bombers on 5 December.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Ukraine launched a strike on Russian airfields by unnamed “jet unmanned aerial vehicles of Soviet production.” They were allegedly intercepted but “as a result of falling and exploding on Russian airfields of the debris from drones, they slightly damaged the cladding of two aircraft.” Also, “three Russian servicemen of the technical crew who were at the airfield were wounded and died.”