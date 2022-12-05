Explosions reported in airfields of strategic aviation bases of Russia

At the airfield near Ryazan in Russia, a fuel tanker exploded, as a result of which at least 3 people died. At the airfield in the Saratov region of Russia, a drone fell on bombers.

Russian sources report about this, including RIA Novosti with reference to the comment of the emergency services of the Russian Federation, Meduza with reference to Telegram channels Astra and Baza, Governor of the Saratov region of Russia Roman Busargin in Telegram.

RIA Novosti claims that a gas tanker caught fire as a result of an explosion at the airfield near Ryazan near Moscow.

At the airfield in the Saratov region, on the morning of December 5, the drone fell on the runway of the Engels-1 airbase. Two Tu-95 bombers were damaged. At least 2 servicemen were injured and hospitalized.

The governor of the Saratov region assures that “there are no reasons for concern.”

According to him, not a single object of civil infrastructure was damaged. Information about events at military facilities is checked by law enforcement agencies.

Long-range aviation of the Russian Federation is stationed at both airfields. “Dyagilyaevo” airfield is located near Ryazan, “Engels” airfield is located in the Saratov region.

In particular, strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Tu-95MS, Tu-160, and Tu-22M3 type are based there. The main difference between aircraft of this type is their ability to launch deadly cruise missiles from a distance of more than 1000 km. The Ukrainian side recorded the use of such ships in the Black and Caspian seas to strike with cruise missiles at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers on the cities of Ukraine at any point of our state.